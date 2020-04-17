Troops in the Spotlight Event Cancelled

HYANNIS – The 16th annual Troops in the Spotlight event, hosted by Cape Cod Cares for the Troops, has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for May 24 and 25.

Michelle DeSilva of Cape Cod Cares for the Troops said that the decision was tough, but it was made out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of everyone involved in mind.

“It became clear that even if we get back to doing things at the beginning of May, it’s not going to just return to normal that quickly,” DeSilva explained.

A statement on Cape Cod Cares for the Troops’ Facebook page said that the decision was also made as a way to ensure that local first responders do not have additional stress put on them during the pandemic.

Future fundraisers are being planned by the organization. DeSilva said that a virtual edition of Troops in the Spotlight could be held at a later date.

“It can be done, we’ll look into it, and that way, maybe we could find a way at that time to honor our fallen heroes. It’s something worth exploring,” she said.

In the meantime, DeSilva thanked residents for their commitment to the cause, as veterans and their families are still in need of support. The organization will continue other operations, such as delivering care packages.

For more information, visit Cape Cod Cares for the Troops’ website by clicking here.