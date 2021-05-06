You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Truck takes down wires down in Bourne

Truck takes down wires down in Bourne

May 6, 2021

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A traffic nightmare as a container truck took down multiple photo and cable wires in Bourne early Thursday afternoon. The incident happened on Sandwich Road near the Mid-Cape connector on the Cape side of the Cape Cod Canal. Utility crews were working to repair the damage but heavy traffic delays were reported in the Canal area.

