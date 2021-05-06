BOURNE – A traffic nightmare as a container truck took down multiple photo and cable wires in Bourne early Thursday afternoon. The incident happened on Sandwich Road near the Mid-Cape connector on the Cape side of the Cape Cod Canal. Utility crews were working to repair the damage but heavy traffic delays were reported in the Canal area.
Truck takes down wires down in Bourne
May 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
