Trump Assails COVID Relief Bill, Suggests he May Not Sign

December 22, 2020

President Donald J. Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it.

Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.

The bill provides for a $600 payment to most Americans, but Trump says he wants Congress to amend the bill and make the payment $2,000 per couple or even $4,000.

The Senate and House cleared the package by lopsided margins, enough to override a veto should Trump decide to take that step.

By KEVIN FREKING and ANDREW TAYLOR
