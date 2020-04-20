Trump, Congress Near Deal on Small Business, Hospital Aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration and Congress expect an agreement Monday on a coronavirus aid package of up to $450 billion.

It would boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

President Donald Trump said Sunday the administration is “very close to a deal.”

The Senate is scheduled for a pro forma session Monday, but no vote has been set.

The House announced it could meet as soon as Wednesday for a vote.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he is hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly and get the small business payroll program back up by midweek