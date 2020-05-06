You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump: COVID-19 Task Force Not Dismantling, Just Refocusing

Trump: COVID-19 Task Force Not Dismantling, Just Refocusing

May 6, 2020

President Donald J. Trump, joined by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, takes questions from reporters during a coronavirus update briefing Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

PHOENIX (AP) — One day after saying that the COVID-19 task force would be winding down, President Donald Trump says it would continue on indefinitely, but focus on rebooting the economy.

Trump’s reversal in a tweet Wednesday comes as deaths in New York, the epicenter of the virus, are declining, but rising in the rest of the United States.

A White House official acknowledged Wednesday morning that signaling that the task force was preparing to shut down sent the wrong message and created a media maelstrom.

The official said the membership in the group would change as the nature of the crisis evolves.

