Trump Defends $2.5B Coronavirus Request; Dems Say it’s Low

February 25, 2020

NEW DELHI (AP) — President Donald Trump says the urgent $2.5 billion funding request he sent lawmakers will help prepare the U.S. in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.

The Republican president says some of the money will help other nations ill-equipped to prepare for a deadly outbreak. 

Trump spoke at a business forum in India on Tuesday.

The White House budget office says the funding would be used for vaccine development, treatment and protective equipment.

Democrats say $2.5 billion is not enough. Coronavirus fears were credited with Monday’s 1,000-plus-point drop in the stock market.

The virus has slammed the economy of China, where it originated.

But the U.S. has had only 14 cases of the disease.

