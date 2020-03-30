You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Extends Virus Guidelines, Braces US for Big Death Toll

Trump Extends Virus Guidelines, Braces US for Big Death Toll

March 30, 2020

(Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is bracing the nation for a death toll that could exceed 100,000 people.

Trump on Sunday extended restrictive social distancing guidelines through April.

He was bowing to public-health experts who presented him with even more dire projections for the expanding coronavirus pandemic.

It was a stark shift in tone by the president, who only days ago mused about the country reopening in a few weeks.

From the Rose Garden, he said his Easter revival hopes had only been “aspirational.”

