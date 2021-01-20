You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Leaves White House, Says ‘It’s Been a Great Honor’

January 20, 2021

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has left the White House for the final time as president.

After Trump emerged from the building he spoke briefly to aides and supports and said, “It’s been a great honor.”

Trump now heads to Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland, where he’ll have a military sendoff.

Four U.S. Army cannons are set up for a 21-gun salute. Trump then flies to Florida, where he’ll stay at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump is leaving Washington just hours before Joe Biden takes the oath of office.  

It’s the first time in more than a century that a sitting president has rejected the tradition of attending his successor’s inauguration.

By JILL COLVIN
