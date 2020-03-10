You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Plans Payroll Tax Relief in Response to Coronavirus

March 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration will ask Congress to pass payroll tax relief as he looks to calm financial markets’ fears over the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Trump told reporters Monday that the administration is seeking “very substantial relief.”

Trump stepped forward with the contours of an initiative after markets dropped sharply and as the outbreak spread.

Several Trump confidants in Congress disclosed they were isolating themselves after potential exposure to the virus.

One traveled with the president from Florida on Air Force One on Monday; another is his just-tapped new chief of staff.

