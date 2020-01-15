You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump says China trade deal delivers economic justice

January 15, 2020

A view of the North Portico of the White House, Wednesday June 14, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed a new trade agreement with China that’s expected to boost exports from U.S. farmers and manufacturers.

Trump said during a White House ceremony that the agreement is “righting the wrongs of the past.”

And he promoted the signing as a way of delivering economic justice for American workers.

The White House ceremony is giving the president a chance to cite progress on a top economic priority on the same day that the House prepares to vote to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial.  

