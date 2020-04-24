You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Set to Sign Bill With Nearly $500B More in Virus Aid

April 24, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will be holding a signing ceremony Friday for a bill providing a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending.

It’s aimed at rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs.

Congress approved the spending almost unanimously on Thursday.

House lawmakers gathered in Washington for the first time since March 27, adopting stricter social distancing rules while aiming to prove they can do their work despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Easy passage of the measure belies a potentially bumpier path ahead for future legislation.

About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


