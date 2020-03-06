You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Signs $8.3B Bill to Combat Coronavirus Outbreak in US

Trump Signs $8.3B Bill to Combat Coronavirus Outbreak in US

March 6, 2020

(Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Trump had planned to sign the bill during a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

But the White House said Friday that Trump would no longer visit the agency because he “does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency.”

The legislation Trump signed provides federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments.

More than a dozen people have died in the U.S. and over 200 are infected across 18 states.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 