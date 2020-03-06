Trump Signs $8.3B Bill to Combat Coronavirus Outbreak in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Trump had planned to sign the bill during a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

But the White House said Friday that Trump would no longer visit the agency because he “does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency.”

The legislation Trump signed provides federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments.

More than a dozen people have died in the U.S. and over 200 are infected across 18 states.