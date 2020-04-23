Trump Signs Immigration Order Featuring Numerous Exemptions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he signed an executive order “temporarily suspending immigration into the United States,” but experts say it will merely delay the issuance of green cards for a minority of applicants.

Trump said Wednesday that his move was necessary to help Americans get back to work in an economy ravaged by the coronavirus.

But the order includes a long list of exemptions, including for those who are currently in the country, as well as the spouses and minor children of American citizens.

It left partisans on both sides of the immigration battle suggesting the order was driven more by politics than policy during an election year.