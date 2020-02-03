You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Trial Closing Arguments Aim at Voters, History

Trump Trial Closing Arguments Aim at Voters, History

February 3, 2020

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHNINGTON (AP) – Closing arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are unfolding today as much for history as any effort to sway votes.

The four hours of arguments provide one final chance to influence public opinion and set the record ahead of expected Senate acquittal.

The Senate is expected to take the final impeachment votes on Wednesday.

House managers opened with a plea from Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, a freshman, who told the chamber: “We cannot and should not leave our common sense at the door.”

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 