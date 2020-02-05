You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Uses State of Union to Campaign; Pelosi Rips up Speech

February 5, 2020

(Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump stood before a Congress and a nation sharply divided by impeachment and used his State of the Union address on Tuesday to extol a “Great American Comeback” on his watch.

That’s just three years after he took office decrying a land of “American carnage” under his predecessor.  

The partisan discord in Washington was on vivid display as the first president to campaign for reelection while facing impeachment vigorously made his case for another term: Republican legislators chanted “Four More Years.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump’s speech as he ended his address.

