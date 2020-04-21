You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Vows to ‘Suspend Immigration,’ Adviser Cites Health

April 21, 2020

President Donald J. Trump, joined by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, takes questions from reporters during a coronavirus update briefing Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien says the move is about protecting Americans’ health and livelihood.

O’Brien on Tuesday cast a temporary immigration ban as similar to the restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China that Trump put in place in January.

O’Brien says the administration believes those restrictions saved lives.

Almost all visa processing by the State Department, including immigrant visas, has already been suspended due to the pandemic.

Trump offered no details late Monday about which immigration programs might be affected by the executive order.

