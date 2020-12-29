Trump’s $2K Checks Stalled in Senate, GOP Blocks Vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks stalled out Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats.

Republican senators are deeply split over new spending.

The GOP leader signaled an alternative approach — linking Trump’s demand for aid with restrictions the president wants on tech companies.

McConnell says the Senate will “begin a process” to address the issues.

But the next steps are highly uncertain.

The House approved the larger checks and a number of GOP senators now want them, too.

On Tuesday, two Georgia Republican senators in runoff elections Jan. 5, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, said they support Trump’s plan.