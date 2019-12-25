You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Trumps Attend Music-Filled Church Service on Christmas Eve

December 24, 2019

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

WEST PALM BEACH – President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended a music-filled Christmas Eve service at a Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated church before celebrating the holiday with dinner in the ballroom of his private club.

The pastor of Family Church in West Palm Beach, Florida, Jimmy Scroggins, welcomed the Trumps as they arrived moments into the Candlelight Christmas Celebration service.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump called members of the military from his private club to offer holiday greetings.

For her part, Mrs. Trump answered calls from children across the country as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation NORAD Tracks Santa program.

