Truro Man Arrested for Allegedly Selling Firearms

TRURO – A Truro man was arrested last week for allegedly selling illegal firearms.

James McNulty, 59, was indicted on one count of dealing in firearms without a license.

The indictment said that between January 2021 to April 2021, McNulty allegedly sold at least 55 firearms on Cape Cod without a license to import, manufacture, or deal the weapons.

McNulty was released on conditions following an appearance before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal.

The charge of dealing in firearms without a license can lead to a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and James Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Boston Field Division.

The Truro and Provincetown Police Departments provided special assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Dell’Anno of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit will prosecute the case.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter