Truro Man Arrested on Murder Charge

TRURO – A Truro man has been arrested on murder charges following an incident that saw a regional SWAT team called in for support.

Officials with Truro Police and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office released a statement indicating that emergency personnel responded to a call in Truro on Friday, September 30 at roughly 9:30pm.

Responders were called at the request of a well-being check and a separate report of a fire at the location.

Authorities arrived to find a man outside the house and discovered a fire on the front lawn.

Responders then realized that it was a body that was burning, and the subject ran inside the home and locked the door.

The Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team was called in and took the man into custody.

The DA’s statement reported the subject is 34-year-old Adam Howe of Truro and evidence suggests the decedent is 69-year-old Susan Howe, the mother of Adam Howe.

Officials said that after having conversations with family members they are taking steps to have Howe’s mental health evaluated.

An investigation between state and local authorities is still ongoing.

In August, Howe was arrested in Tewksbury for breaking and entering and other charges.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.