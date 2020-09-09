Trustees to Assume Responsibility for Armstrong-Kelley Park in Osterville

OSTERVILLE – The Trustees of Reservations and the Cape Cod Horticultural Society have signed an agreement for a merger that would bring Armstrong-Kelley Park in Osterville under The Trustees’ umbrella.

The 8.5-acre Osterville Village property is Cape Cod’s oldest and largest privately-owned park and features an arboretum, central green, garden rooms, a boardwalk and trails.

While the CCHS has owned, developed, and maintained the park for public enjoyment since the 1930s, its board members recognized dwindling resources and number of dedicated but aging volunteers was no longer sustainable for long-term success.

“Our mission is to preserve, for public use and enjoyment, properties of exceptional scenic, cultural, and ecologic value in the Commonwealth and Armstrong-Kelley Park is a treasure that certainly falls into that category,” said Trustees Executive Vice President Jocelyn Forbush.

“The CCHS has done wonders here for decades and we plan to build on their great work, investing in horticultural beauty, adding programming and events, and maintaining the park for public enjoyment for generations to come. In addition, once the property is owned by The Trustees, it will be protected from any future development.”

While an agreement has been signed by both organizations to bring the care and ownership of Armstrong-Kelley Park under The Trustees, there are still critical milestones that must be met—including fund raising.

The Trustees and CCHS are currently engaged in a $2.25 million campaign to build a larger endowment for the park’s future and for master planning that inspires public access, elevates horticultural design features, and adds operations elements to the property.

During the campaign, The Trustees has been meeting with CCHS board members, volunteers, public officials, and members of the community to answer questions and gather feedback.

Current CCHS board members will become part of The Trustees’ new Armstrong-Kelley Park Property Committee in an advisory capacity, and all existing volunteers are invited to continue helping care for the park with guidance from Trustees’ horticulture and on-site stewardship staff.

“I’ve had many sleepless nights worrying about the future of Armstrong-Kelley Park and how we’d be able to preserve it from development and maintain it well into the future,” said CCHS President Deirdre Dow-Chase.

“It’s such a natural and wonderful match to partner with The Trustees because they’re experienced in horticulture and landscape care, they’re committed to connecting people to nature and culture, and they have the resources to keep this park open and accessible to the public.”