The annual Turkey Shootout is back at the Blue Rock Golf Course for another year of fighting food insecurity. Davenport Companies’ Communications Director Matt Pitta joins Grady Culhane to discuss what it’s all about and how to get involved. He adds it’s a great time for golfers of all skill levels. The 18 hole event starts 10 am on November 23.

This year’s beneficiary is the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center.

More on the event here.