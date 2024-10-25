You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Two Candidates for Cape and Islands State Senate Outline Their Campaigns

Sunday Journal – Two Candidates for Cape and Islands State Senate Outline Their Campaigns

October 25, 2024

Democrat Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr discusses his reelection campaign. Republican challenger Chris Lauzon outlines his goals if he can win the seat. Topics include housing, climate change, and offshore wind.

