Two Cape Cod COVID-19 Testing Sites Open for Appointments

The following is a press release from the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force:

HYANNIS — Appointments for safe and more affordable COVID-19 testing services are available on Cape Cod at two testing sites across the region, beginning today.

To receive a test, individuals must book an appointment in advance by calling the Community Testing Line at 508-862-5595.

Tests for asymptomatic individuals are available for $75, and are offered for free to individuals who confirm their inability to pay when they call to book an appointment.

For non-native English speakers, Spanish and Portuguese translation services will be available at both testing sites. Results are expected within 48 to 72 hours after testing at these sites.

Hours of operation and location for each of the testing sites are as follows:

• Cape Cod Melody Tent, Hyannis

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm beginning 12/14/20

Saturday and Sunday, 8am-noon beginning 12/19/20

• Barnstable County Fairgrounds, Falmouth

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday only, 10am-2pm beginning 12/15/20

• Additional information about testing, site hours, and scheduling is available at BarnstableCountyHealth.org

Tests are self-administered PCR (polymerase chain reaction) nasal swabs.

The Hyannis Fire Department will be on-site at the Melody Tent in Hyannis to assist individuals with the collection of samples; public health volunteers will be on site to assist at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds site in Falmouth.

PCR swab tests are currently the most accurate testing method for detecting an active case of COVID-19, but individuals must continue taking steps to mitigate transmission risk even after receiving a negative test result.

Individuals arriving at test sites must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth, and are strongly encouraged to do so indoors and outdoors when interacting with others who are not in their household.

Instructions for symptomatic individuals or those referred for testing by a contact tracer:

Individuals who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to contact their primary care physician for an initial screening.

If individuals do not have a primary care physician, they must call the Community Testing Line at 508-862-5595 to be screened by a Cape Cod Healthcare clinical provider by phone.

Afterwards, Cape Cod Healthcare will contact screened individuals to schedule an appointment for testing at a selected drive-through testing location.

Payment will be processed through insurance for symptomatic individuals or those notified by a

contact tracer of known exposure to another person with an active case of COVID-19.

Instructions for asymptomatic individuals:

These sites were designed in part to offer additional COVID-19 testing capacity for individuals

not displaying symptoms of the virus.

For individuals who suspect that they may have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and have not been contacted by a contact tracer or for those who are taking additional steps to monitor their health, individuals pay an out-of-pocket fee of $75 to receive a test.

No one will be denied a test in the event that they are unable to pay.

Tests are $110 for those traveling from outside of Massachusetts and receiving this test to comply with state requirements upon return.

These Cape Cod testing sites are supported by funds secured by the Cape and Islands legislative

delegation and contributions by Barnstable County and Cape Cod Healthcare.

Although all involved wish all testing at these sites for asymptomatic individuals was free, fees for

asymptomatic individuals must be charged to ensure the limited funds sustaining these sites do

not deplete rapidly.

The aim is to sustain this testing program for the next four to six months.

Through the efforts of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force, Barnstable County Government, the

Cape and Islands legislative delegation, and Cape Cod Healthcare, these sites are able to offer

COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic individuals at 50% below the regional market rate.

The Cape and Islands legislative delegation continues to urge the Baker-Polito administration to

establish at least one “Stop the Spread” testing site on Cape Cod that provides free for all

individuals regardless of symptoms and operates in a manner similar to those in all other parts

the Commonwealth.

As of this week, the closest site of this kind to Hyannis is in New Bedford.

An announcement about testing sites on the Lower and Outer Cape is forthcoming; these sites

will be made available in partnership with Outer Cape Health Services.