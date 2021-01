NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Island Chamber of Commerce has cancelled two annual Daffodil Festival events due to COVID-19.

The 2021 Car Parade and the Siasconset Picnic have both been cancelled.

As an alternative to the two Daffodil Festival events the chamber is planning a “Help Our Business Bloom” initiative promoting local shops, and restaurants.

Virtual events will highlight Nantucket’s daffodil season.