Two injured in Barnstable crash

October 7, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured after a traffic crash in Barnstable around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Shoot Flyinghill Road. Traffic was backed up in the area until the scene was cleared. Further details were not immediately available.

