BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured after a traffic crash in Barnstable around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Shoot Flyinghill Road. Traffic was backed up in the area until the scene was cleared. Further details were not immediately available.
Two injured in Barnstable crash
October 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
