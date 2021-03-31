Two Month-Long Harwich Water Main Flushing Project to Commence

HARWICH – The Harwich Water Department will be flushing water mains throughout the town beginning April 5.

The process will continue through Wednesday, June 30 if all goes according to plan, but weather could end up delaying the process.

Flushing water mains helps to eliminate sediment buildup, check water pressure, and increase or ensure water quality.

It also helps maintenance workers to identify possible problem areas that need to be fixed or improved upon.

Signs will be posted to warn residents of affected areas.

The town has given a recommendation that residents set aside water beforehand to use for drinking and cooking.

Any discoloration of the water or chlorine taste is said to be normal during the flushing process.

The flushing will take place Monday through Thursday between 6:00pm and 11:00pm on each of those days.

Harwich Port, Harwich Center, and West Harwich will all be affected by the project.

Further information can be found by calling 508-432-0304 during weekdays from 8:00am to 4:30pm.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter