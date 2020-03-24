Two More Women in State Die Due to COVID-19; 1,159 Positive Cases in Massachusetts

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced that two additional women have died due to illness associated with the novel coronavirus.

The total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in the state is now at 11.

The women–one from Middlesex County in her 80s and another from Berkshire County in her 60s–were hospitalized, and also had underlying health conditions.

13,749 people have been tested in the state for the coronavirus as of this afternoon, and 1,159 tests have come back positive. Of those positive tests, 40 have been in Barnstable County while three were on Nantucket.

To learn more, visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website by clicking here.