YARMOUTH – Just after 9 AM Sunday there was a two-vehicle crash at Route 28 and Winslow Gray Road in Yarmouth. The occupants of both vehicles were evaluated at the scene. The Yarmouth FD mitigated a fluid spill. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two people evaluated after traffic crash on Route 28 in Yarmouth
December 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
