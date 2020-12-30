Solar Projects in Harwich and Sandwich Reach Important Milestones

HARWICH – Two local solar projects in development by the Cape and Vineyard Electric Cooperative recently reached important milestones.

The first milestone reached was the official launch of the Monomoy Regional High School’s rooftop 239.49 kW DC PV solar system, which is expected to provide an annual savings of about $40,000 a year on the school’s energy bill.

The system, installed in cooperation with the Town of Harwich, will produce 282,2000 kWh per year and eliminate approximately 200 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

The second milestone is the completed construction of the Sandwich Police Station’s two solar carport canopies.

The systems will generate 217,211 kWh per year and will feed the station directly, as well as save nearly $20,000 a year on energy bills and reducing the annual carbon footprint by 154 metric tons of CO2e.

Sandwich Police Chief Peter Wack said in a statement that the new solar canopies will make better use of the space available alongside supplying clean, renewable energy.

CVEC said that it is also continuing work on other previously announced installations, including a carport solar canopy over the parking lot of Brewster’s Captains Golf Course.