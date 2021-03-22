Two Steamship Authority Employees Test Positive for COVID

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has reported that a vessel employee and a terminal employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

The vessel employee was assigned to the M/V Eagle and the terminal employee was assigned to the Woods Hole terminal.

No operational changes or interruptions are anticipated because of the incident, said the Authority.

The vessel employee last worked aboard the vessel on the Hyannis/Nantucket route starting with the vessel’s 2:45 pm departure from Hyannis on Wednesday, March 17 and ending with its 2:15 pm arrival in Hyannis on Thursday, March 18.

Other vessel employees who were identified as being in close contact with the affected individual have been arranged testing by the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment and Cape Cod Healthcare.

The terminal employee last worked in Woods Hole on Friday, March 19.

Close contacts of the employees will not be allowed to return to work until after a negative test result is received by the Steamship Authority or they have been cleared for work by a medical professional.

The Authority said that neither employee was likely to have any prolonged exposure with the public during their work hours.