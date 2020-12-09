U.K. Investigates Possible Allergic Reactions to COVID-19 Shot

LONDON (AP)-U.K. regulators say they have had two reports of possible allergic reactions from people who took part in the first day of Britain’s mass vaccination program against COVID-19.

Dr. June Raine, the head of the U.K. regulatory body, made the comments when she testified to a Parliamentary committee on Wednesday. The U.K. began vaccinating people with a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday.

Raine says “we know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature.” She says the agency is looking into “if we need to strengthen our advice, now that we have had this experience with the vulnerable populations.”

From The Associated Press