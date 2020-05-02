Federal Officials Remind Parents Of Online Risks

BOSTON – The U.S. Attorney and Homeland Security Investigations are partnering to alert parents and guardians of the potential dangers to children online, and provide guidance for internet safety.

As a result of school closings due to COVID-19, children are increasingly using online resources for school work as well as entertainment.

Due to increased access to and reliance on social media, gaming, and other online outlets, children may be more vulnerable than ever before.

“Children are susceptible to online predators because they are often unaware of how dangerous online environments can be,” said United States Attorney Andrew Lelling.

To combat child predators, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations have launched “Think Before You Click” Awareness Campaign.

For more information on the campaign click the link below.

https://www.justice.gov/usao-ma/press-release/file/1272481/download