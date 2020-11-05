U.S. Formally Exits Paris Pact Aiming to Curb Climate Change

BERLIN (AP) – The United States formally left the Paris Agreement, a global pact forged five years ago to avert the threat of catastrophic climate change.

The move was long threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump and triggered by his administration a year ago.

Some 189 countries remain committed to the 2015 accord, which aims to keep the increase in average temperatures worldwide “well below” 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. Scientists say that any rise beyond 2 degrees Celsius could have a devastating impact on large parts of the world, raising sea levels, stoking tropical storms and worsening droughts and floods.

