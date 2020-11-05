You are here: Home / NewsCenter / U.S. Formally Exits Paris Pact Aiming to Curb Climate Change

U.S. Formally Exits Paris Pact Aiming to Curb Climate Change

November 5, 2020

BERLIN (AP) – The United States formally left the Paris Agreement, a global pact forged five years ago to avert the threat of catastrophic climate change.

The move was long threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump and triggered by his administration a year ago.

Some 189 countries remain committed to the 2015 accord, which aims to keep the increase in average temperatures worldwide “well below” 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. Scientists say that any rise beyond 2 degrees Celsius could have a devastating impact on large parts of the world, raising sea levels, stoking tropical storms and worsening droughts and floods.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 