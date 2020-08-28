U.S. Postal Service Launches New Election Mail Website

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As part of its ongoing effort to ensure that voters and election officials have the information they need to successfully use the U.S. Mail to vote in the November general elections, the U.S. Postal Service has launched a new Election Mail website.

The website, which provides clear and concise information about voting by mail, is at usps.com/votinginfo.

Postal Service officials said that there will likely be a significant increase in demand among postal customers to participate in those elections by using the mail.

In response, the Postal Service has updated its website to serve both voting customers seeking information on how to use the mail to vote and election officials seeking resources to help make their administration of the upcoming elections a success.

For domestic voters, the website provides direct links to federal election resources as well as links to state-specific resources.

For overseas and military voters, the new site provides additional information, including links to resources supporting their election participation.

The site also highlights what the Postal Service views as the most critical information for voters who opt to vote through the U.S. Mail: that, in requesting or casting a mail-in ballot, they not only must comply with their local jurisdictions’ requirements, but also should start the process early.

To allow sufficient time for voters to receive, complete and return ballots via the mail, the Postal Service said that they strongly recommend that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to the election date.

The Postal Service also recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials.

Voters should contact their local election officials for further information about deadlines and other requirements.

In addition, the site provides resources to state and local election officials as part of the Postal Service’s ongoing efforts to partner with such officials to make the elections a success.

The site guides election officials in contacting Postal Service personnel to discuss how they can design their mailings in a manner that comports with postal regulations, improves mail piece visibility and ensures efficient processing as well as timely delivery.