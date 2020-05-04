U.S. Rep. Keating Announces More Airport Funding

HYANNIS – U.S. Congressman Bill Keating has announced an additional $1.9 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation for four airports in the Ninth Congressional District.

Around $927,000 has been given to Barnstable Municipal Airport to acquire snow removal equipment and an additional $250,000 to purchase an aircraft rescue vehicle.

Plymouth Municipal Airport received more than $51,000 to extend their taxiway.

New Bedford Regional Airport and Marshfield Municipal Airport also received funding to update their facilities.

“These funds, coupled with the recent grants from the CARES Act, will further strengthen our local airports that are vital to the economic success of our region,” said Keating.