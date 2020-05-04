You are here: Home / NewsCenter / U.S. Rep. Keating Announces More Airport Funding

U.S. Rep. Keating Announces More Airport Funding

May 4, 2020

HYANNIS – U.S. Congressman Bill Keating has announced an additional $1.9 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation for four airports in the Ninth Congressional District.

Around $927,000 has been given to Barnstable Municipal Airport to acquire snow removal equipment and an additional $250,000 to purchase an aircraft rescue vehicle.

Plymouth Municipal Airport received more than $51,000 to extend their taxiway.

New Bedford Regional Airport and Marshfield Municipal Airport also received funding to update their facilities.

“These funds, coupled with the recent grants from the CARES Act, will further strengthen our local airports that are vital to the economic success of our region,” said Keating.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 