Federal Government Announces Funding For New England Transportation

HYANNIS – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao has announced $883.9 million to help public transportation systems in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal funds are a part of the $25 billion fund Secretary Chao announced to help the nation’s public transportation systems.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who depend on them,” said Secretary Chao.

The money was made available when President Trump signed the CARES ACT.

The CARES Act provides immediate help for the public transportation industry, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds will be available to support capital, operating, and other expenses including fair box recovery, overtime for employees, and expenses like extra hand sanitizer for works and the traveling public.

If a transit operator is put on administrative leave due to reductions in service or has to self-quarantine, funding will be available to cover the worker’s salary.