UK Hospitals Stagger Under Toll from the New Virus Variant

LONDON (AP) — England is entering a third national lockdown that will last at least six weeks, as authorities struggle to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals around the U.K.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tough new stay-at-home order for England until at least mid-February to combat a new, more contagious coronavirus variant.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon also imposed a lockdown.

The two leaders said the measures were needed to protect the National Health Service from becoming overwhelmed.

Hospitals in England are treating 40% more COVID-19 patients than during the first peak in April.

Emergency rooms are bursting, and waiting times to get in are so long that some patients are getting medical treatment as they wait in ambulances.