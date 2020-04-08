You are here: Home / NewsCenter / UK’s Johnson in ICU, Was Given Oxygen in Battling Virus

April 8, 2020

LONDON (AP) — British government officials say Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in stable condition in a hospital intensive care unit with the coronavirus.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has taken over many of his duties temporarily, says Johnson was given oxygen but is breathing on his own without a ventilator.

The 55-year-old Johnson is the first major world leader to be confirmed to have the virus.

He was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and was moved to the ICU on Monday evening after his condition deteriorated.

Raab said he was confident that Johnson would pull through, calling him “a fighter.”

