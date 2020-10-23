You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / UMass Plans to Bring More Students Back to Campus in Spring

October 23, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — The University of Massachusetts Amherst plans to bring more students back to campus for the spring semester in conjunction with a more robust coronavirus testing program.

School officials on Friday said first-year and transfer students will be given the option to live on campus, as will students who depend on the university for housing and dining, including international students, those taking mandatory in-person courses, and varsity athletes.

Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said they represent about 60% of the typical on-campus population.

Students who don’t want to live on campus will be able to continue with remote learning.

The school will also introduce twice weekly asymptomatic virus testing in the spring, among other measures.

