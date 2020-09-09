You are here: Home / NewsCenter / UN Report: Increased Warming Closing in on Agreed Upon Limit

September 9, 2020

Photo by: Larry Madin, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

CALIFORNIA (AP) – The United Nations says the world is getting hotter and is getting close to passing one of the limits set by global leaders five years ago.

Wednesday’s climate science update says the world is only a few tenths of a degree away from the goal of limiting warming to 2.7 degrees above late 19th century temperatures.

If warming tops that mark, scientists say the risks of more harmful climate effects increase tremendously.  

The head of the World Meteorological Organization says we may reach that level of heat in a decade.

The last five years have warmed tremendously compared to earlier. 

