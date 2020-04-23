You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Under Pressure, Harvard Says It Will Reject US Relief Aid

Under Pressure, Harvard Says It Will Reject US Relief Aid

April 23, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University announced Wednesday it will turn down $8.7 million in federal coronavirus relief, a day after President Donald Trump chastised the wealthy Ivy League school over taxpayer money it stood to receive.

Similar action was taken at Stanford, Princeton and Yale universities, which said they too will reject millions of dollars in federal funding amid growing scrutiny of wealthy colleges.

Officials at Harvard say the school still faces “significant financial challenges” due to the pandemic but will refuse the money over concerns that “intense focus by politicians” will undermine the relief program created by Congress.

