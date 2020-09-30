You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Unfriendly Skies: Airline Workers Brace for Mass Layoffs

Unfriendly Skies: Airline Workers Brace for Mass Layoffs

September 30, 2020

DETROIT (AP) — About 40,000 workers in the airline industry are facing layoffs on Thursday unless Congress comes up with another aid package.

Many are worried about how they’ll pay for rents, mortgages and food, or for health insurance.

A clause in the $25 billion aid package to airlines at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from laying off workers.

But that clause expires on Thursday. Some workers are holding out hope that another agreement can still be reached.

Congress has been considering a second round of airline aid for weeks, but it’s hung up in the debate over a larger national relief package.

 

