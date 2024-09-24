You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Up To Foot Of Rain Falls On Cape, Erosion Impacts National Seashore Beach

September 23, 2024

National Weather Service map of this past weekend’s rainfall totals.

HYANNIS – A four-day-long rainstorm dumped nearly a foot of rain on parts of Cape Cod.

The weather event lasted from Thursday to Sunday.

The National Weather Service says West Chatham measured the most precipitation at 11.69 inches. Over a half-foot of rain also fell in parts of Brewster, Dennis, Eastham, Harwich, Orleans and Yarmouth.

The Cape Cod National Seashore also had to close the Marconi Beach stairs Friday amid high tides that caused heavy erosion around the site. Pieces of the stairs—just newly built this Memorial Day—were still scattered as of Sunday.

The beach itself is still open and accessible but from Lecount Hollow or Nauset Light Beach. 

By Jim McCabe and Grady Culhane, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


