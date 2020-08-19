Upcoming Cape Symphony Season Re-Scheduled to Next Year

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony has rescheduled its upcoming 2020-21 season to next year.

The organization made the announcement in response to the news that the Barnstable Public School buildings, including the Barnstable Performing Arts Center, will not be available to outside organizations during the 2020-21 school year.

“This unprecedented situation is devastating to our musicians, staff, and trustees, as well as to our valued customers who receive so much joy from experiencing our concerts,” said Cape Symphony & Conservatory Executive Director Michael Albaugh.

“We hope that if public health conditions change, we may be able to perform in the spring of 2021, but obviously, the health and safety of the community takes priority.”

Jung-Ho Pak, Artistic Director & Conductor of the Cape Symphony, said, “I’m deeply saddened by this news, but without a comparable venue on Cape Cod, we can’t present a full Cape Symphony production. Meanwhile, we are planning events for smaller venues with social distancing for attendees and a few musicians.”

Pak added, “I’m optimistic about the future, and I promise that when we return, the Cape Symphony experience will be better than ever.”

The announcement follows previous pandemic-related cancellations and postponements of both concerts and classes, resulting in an expected $2 million revenue loss for the Cape Symphony & Conservatory.

“As an organization, we are looking at multiple strategies right now, and are fully committed to not just surviving but thriving. We need public support in order to come out the other side of this crisis,” said Albaugh.

“We have faith that the Cape Cod community will stand by us as we continue to plan for a strong future.”

Donations can be made by visiting capesymphony.org and clicking on “Give.”

Subscriptions for the upcoming season will be held for the 2021-22 season and anyone with questions can contact the Cape Symphony box office at 508-362-1111 or by email at tickets@capesymphony.org.