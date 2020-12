CHATHAM-First Night Chatham will be held differently this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no fireworks or indoor performances will be held during the event to ring in 2021.

Instead, First Night Chatham is being put “on ice,” with events scheduled with social distancing and safety in mind.

A vehicle noise parade will be held, alongside a photo scavenger hunt, virtual performances, and more.

For more information, visit First Night Chatham’s website by clicking here.