Upcoming Road Work in Sandwich on Route 130

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works will soon be performing soil borings which may impact traffic.

The work will be done at the intersection of Route 130 and Quaker Meetinghouse Road.

The work will start on Monday, September 26 at 7am and will mostly take place in the road shoulders.

Travel lanes are expected to stay open while the work is being done.

Still, drivers may experience some delays and should use alternate routes when possible.

The work will is weather dependent so it could be rescheduled.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter