Update COVID-19: State And Local Cases

BOSTON – According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, as of Saturday, March 28th there are 4,257 confirmed cases of the Corona Virus. There are 9 new deaths since Friday, March 27th, bringing the state total up to 44 deaths. These include:

Female, 60s, Essex County, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Female, 80s, Suffolk County, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Male, 80s, Worcester County, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Female, 80s, Norfolk county, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalization unknown

Male, 70s, Hampden County, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Male, 80s, Hampden County, preexisting conditions, not hospitalized

Male, 80s, Norfolk county, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalization unknown

Female, 50s, Worcester county, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalized

Female, 90s, Hampden county, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalization unknown

Barnstable County now has a total of 133 cases, and Dukes and Nantucket County now has a total of 8 cases.