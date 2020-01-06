Mashpee Selectmen to Get Update on Waste Removal Contract

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Board of Selectmen will receive an update Monday night from Town Manager Rodney Collins on possible contract changes for the town’s solid waste removal.

The board rejected a price increase in November for solid waste removal and authorized the town manager to explore other options.

New Bedford Waste Services sent a letter to Collins on November 21 to notify the town that it would be implementing a price increase on January 1 under an Uncontrollable Circumstances clause of the current contract.

The town entered into a 10-year agreement with the company for the disposal of solid waste in 2015.

NBWS is requesting an increase in the tipping fee to $93.75 per ton for 2020. The tip fee for 2019 was $59.23 per ton and that price was scheduled to increase to $60.71 this year.

NBWS said in the letter that it would be adding a surcharge of $33.04 beginning in January for each ton of solid waste removed from the transfer station bringing the total cost per ton to $93.75.

Discussions were held with the company’s General Manager, Michael Camara, after NBWS notified the town of a tip fee increase in August. An original letter said the tip fee cost would increase to $75 per ton beginning in October of 2019.

The increase was proposed under the “force majeure” provision of the contract because of poor recycling markets and decreasing options for end disposal locations in Massachusetts.

The town rejected that proposed increase in September and Camara attended a Board of Selectmen meeting on November 4 to discuss the current market situation.

The board and Camara had agreed to negotiate an amendment to the agreement during the November 4 meeting.

Collins strongly recommended the board reject the price increase.

Selectman Thomas O’Hara said he wanted to try negotiating with the company again.

“I think that [Camara’s] in trouble. I think the market has put him in a situation where he can’t survive without an adjustment,” O’Hara said.

“I think the last offer and the number he is looking for doesn’t make sense. I think if you could reach out to him and come up with something reasonable in between it is better than us going out to bid.”

Selectmen chair Andrew Gottlieb had interest in negotiating again with NBWS following the notice to increase the cost to $93.75

“I want him to live by the terms and price that he gave us,” Gottlieb said.

Gottlieb said he did not think the company would accept a reverse surcharge if the solid waste removal and recycling markets were strong and the town was seeking a reverse surcharge.

Gottlieb said he does not want to send Collins to renegotiate the price and contract.

“I don’t want to engage him in a conversation with counsel about adhering to the terms and conditions of the contract or come back to us with an option to hire somebody else.”

Assistant Town Manager Wayne Taylor and Department of Public Works Director Catherine Laurent met with Camara and Jerry Dugan from NBWS on November 21.

“It was clear there was no negotiations going on,” Taylor said. “He just came in and said this is what the new price is going to be. He said the new number is $93.75.”

Laurent said that NBWS was proposing to bale solid waste for shipment by truck out of state and is currently negotiating contracts with disposal facilities in several states.

“He’s just looking to cover his costs,” Laurent said.

Laurent said Camara said the price of $93.75 would be for 2020 and that there is a possibly that price could increase due to possible fee increases from changes in the law.

The board then voted unanimously to reject the price increase from NBWS and authorize Collins to develop other options in case an agreement cannot be reached with the company.

“If it doesn’t work and he is holding it to [$93] then we find someone else,” O’Hara said.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 6 at Mashpee Town Hall.

Camara said during the board’s meeting on November 4 that the price increase is due to diminishing capacity for disposal within the state and a reduction of overseas recycling markets.

ABC Disposal Services Inc., which is the parent company of New Bedford Waste Services, planned to handle recycling and municipal solid waste at a Zero Waste Facility it constructed in Rochester.

The process would have included creating fuel briquettes with materials that could not be recycled.

Those briquettes would have been sold to biomass plants in New Hampshire, but the state discontinued issuing renewable energy credits causing the plants to shut down.

China also decided a few years ago that it no longer wanted to import recycled materials and are at 25-year lows.

Camara said the value of recycled materials has drastically decreased over the past few decades.