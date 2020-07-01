State Announces Updated Travel Guidance

BOSTON – The state has announced new guidelines on travel and transportation prior to further reopening plans in Massachusetts and the holiday weekend.

Travelers coming into Massachusetts from the other New England states, along with New York or New Jersey, will not be instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days starting today.

All travelers entering the Commonwealth from other states, including residents returning home, will still be advised to self-quarantine for that time frame in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Workers deemed as essential by the federal government will also be exempt from the self-quarantine instruction.

Any traveler experiencing coronavirus symptoms is advised to not travel to Massachusetts at this time.